Kolkata medic rape-murder: Supreme Court orders removal of name, photos an videos of deceased

Earlier in the day, the apex court had said it was deeply concerned that the name of the deceased, who was assaulted and murdered, was published all over social media. "Photographs and video clips are all over the media. This is extremely concerning. We are first to recognise free speech but there are well-settled parameters. There are judgments of the court like in Nipun Saxena (case) that names of survivors of sexual assault will not be published," the apex court said.