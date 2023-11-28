L-G flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the national capital from the Khajoori Khas area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the nationwide programme from Khunti in Jharkhand to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25 next year.

While addressing a gathering at the event, Saxena said this yatra is a major step towards fulfilling the dream of a "developed India" while promoting inclusive development.