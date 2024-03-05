'L-G is forced to play role of opposition,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena slammed the Delhi government for "depriving" the people of basic public facilities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit back and said the former is "playing the role of the opposition" despite holding a constitutional post.

The lieutenant governor's criticism came after he visited Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Burari areas on Monday.

"Went to Sangam Vihar on Monday on the request of the local residents. Despite nine years of hardships, more than 20 lakh people living in the area are forced to live a life where they are deprived of basic public facilities. There are no roads, no sewers, no garbage disposal," Saxena said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.