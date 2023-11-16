L-G Saxena attacks Delhi, Punjab govts over pollution

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday targeted AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab over air pollution in the city, saying Delhi can do little to stop smoke from stubble-burning from other states.

He also highlighted that the problem in the national capital can be mitigated by reducing "dust that our unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements and construction sites cause" and curbing vehicular emissions.

Saxena said the national capital can do little to stop crop residue smoke from other states and added "blaming others should not be alibi for gross inaction over years."

Saxena also accused the Punjab government of "playing truant."

"We can do little to stop crop residue smoke from other States, apart from pleading with them. Despite States, especially Punjab playing truant, we are, but petitioners for mercy. AQI yet hovers around 400, making the capital gasp," he said in a post.