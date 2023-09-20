Home
Homeindiadelhi

L-G Saxena directs Delhi education department to regularise jobs, not retain employees on ad-hoc basis

The statement said Saxena directed the education department to make efforts and ensure the regularisation of teachers' appointments in concurrence with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 15:20 IST

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the city government's education department to regularise jobs and not retain employees on an ad-hoc basis, his office said.

Saxena has approved a proposal to extend the ad-hoc appointment of Tokyo Paralympic Games medallist Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar Dahiya -- a sliver medallist in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympic Games -- to the post of Assistant Director Education (PE&NI) and Assistant Director Education (Sports), respectively, it said.

"The L-G, in a relief to Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar (Dahiya), has approved the extension of their ad-hoc appointments, with a rider that their jobs should be regularised in concurrence with the UPSC at the earliest," the statement said.

(Published 20 September 2023, 15:20 IST)
India NewsDelhiV K Saxena

