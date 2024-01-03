'Laaga chunari mein daag...ED ke paas jaun kaise' - BJP jabs Kejriwal; calls him 'kattar beimaan'

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'kattar beimaan' (very dishonest), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said the AAP leader was "nervous".

"Kejriwal is saying Laaga chunari mein daag chupaun kaise, kiya hai bhrashtachaar ED ke paas jaun kaise'..." Bhatia said, taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons on Wednesday for the third time in connection with the excise policy case.

"Arvind Kejriwal who once used to say that we have to eradicate corruption from India has now become such a corrupt person who thinks he is above the law," he added.