'Laaga chunari mein daag...ED ke paas jaun kaise' - BJP jabs Kejriwal; calls him 'kattar beimaan'

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'kattar beimaan' (very dishonest), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said the AAP leader was "nervous".
"Kejriwal is saying Laaga chunari mein daag chupaun kaise, kiya hai bhrashtachaar ED ke paas jaun kaise'..." Bhatia said, taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons on Wednesday for the third time in connection with the excise policy case.
"Arvind Kejriwal who once used to say that we have to eradicate corruption from India has now become such a corrupt person who thinks he is above the law," he added.
Earlier in the day, the AAP asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency, but claimed the summons were sent with the intention of arresting him. "Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections," the party had alleged.
This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.
