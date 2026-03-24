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Land-for-jobs case: Delhi HC dismisses Lalu Yadav's plea to quash CBI FIR

The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Yadav and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private people.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiDelhi High CourtLalu Prasad YadavFIR

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