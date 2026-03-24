<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the land-for-jobs case.</p><p>Justice Ravinder Dudeja dismissed the petition by Yadav who is also a former railway minister and ex-chief minister of Bihar, that also sought quashing of the three chargesheets filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and the subsequent orders of cognisance in the matter.</p><p>While announcing the verdict the detailed copy of which is still awaited, the judge said, "The petition, being devoid of merit, is dismissed."</p>.'Don't put cart before horse': Court rejects Lalu's plea seeking unrelied documents for trial.<p>Officials said that the 'land-for-jobs' case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Yadav's tenure as the rail minister between 2004 and 2009 allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.</p><p>Yadav had contended that the inquiry, FIR as well as the investigation and subsequent chargesheets in the matter were legally unsustainable in the absence of the prior sanction taken by CBI under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p><p>The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Yadav and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private people.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>