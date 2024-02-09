Last opportunity to pay salaries, pension to staff or will wind up MCD, warns Delhi High Court

While pulling up the MCD, the bench said, 'They are inefficient and they will also make us inefficient in the process. This matter is dragging on for four years and we are waiting for one good day when you will augment your resources from 2020. We don't know when this good day is going to arrive. We are giving you the last opportunity to set your house in order in a week or 10 days otherwise we will say it is a fit case where the municipality needs to be wound up.'

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 1.

"Please tell your commissioner that we will be taking strict action. We are not going to get lost and we will not wait for four years. The matter will come to an end in four weeks. You have to now show the colour of money and if you don't have you will be wound up," it said.