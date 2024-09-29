Law & order has collapsed, jungle raj prevails in Delhi, claims Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Law and order has collapsed and a "jungle raj" is prevailing in the national capital, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday, citing firing incidents in the city targeting commercial establishments.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would have to immediately take effective steps as maintaining law and order in the national capital comes under his jurisdiction.

"Law and order in Delhi has collapsed. There is a complete Jungle Raj. People are scared in the national capital of the country. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately," Kejriwal posted in Hindi.