Leaders across the aisle wish Kejriwal on birthday, CM says he's 'missing Sisodia'

Several senior Opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers M K Stalin and Nitish Kumar, too wished Kejriwal on his birthday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rajiv Shukla were among others who greeted Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly extended wishes to Kejriwal with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla expressing hope that he scale new heights in political life.

AAP on X lauded Kejriwal as the man who "invented zero electricity bills" and "the champ who made us believe that Indian government schools can compete with top-notch private schools".

"Happy Birthday to the leader who made basic necessities like education, healthcare, electricity, and water the pillars of our political discourse. Happy Birthday to the brave soul who ditched his comfortable job to change the Politics of India. Happy Birthday to the son of the soil who is always thinking of the last man in the queue," it said.