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LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone held in Delhi’s Ghazipur; foreign currencies, SIM seized

According to the officer, a team from the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone on the night of March 29 in the Ghazipur area.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsDelhiGhazipurLashkar-e-Taiba

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