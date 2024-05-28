L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire; AAP hits back

In a video posted on X, the AAP leader said, "On Monday, I held a meeting and the health secretary was not present. I am surprised that for the three days, the health secretary has been missing." "L-G sir did not say anything on this. The Health department has a huge role to play in case of any major event like earthquake, terrorist attack or fire incident. How is it possible that he can disappear? Someone told me he is on leave. But he did not inform me," Bharadwaj claimed.