Litigant can't be allowed to take Domestic Violence Act proceedings filed by victim for granted: Delhi HC

The magisterial court's order was passed on the wife's petition under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, against the husband and his family members.

"A litigant cannot be allowed to take for granted the proceedings before the court, especially when the same relates to the proceedings initiated by the victim of domestic violence...

"The legislature, also noting the victimisation of women, has provided a mechanism for grant of maintenance to women who are not in a position to maintain themselves. Such proceedings cannot be taken in such a light manner as pleaded by the petitioner (husband)," the High Court said in an order passed earlier this month.

The man had claimed before the High Court that he came to know about the passing of the July 2022 sessions court order only in October 2022 when a police personnel came to inform him that the matter was listed before the court on November 1, 2022, in the execution petition filed by his wife.

It noted that the man, however, did not appear before the executing court and filed an appeal challenging the July 2022 order before the appellate court.