Going back to jail as I raised voice against dictatorship, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was going back to jail not because he was involved in corruption but as he had raised voice against 'dictatorship'.

Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day when the seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.

Addressing AAP workers and leaders at the party's office before surrendering at the Tihar jail, Kejriwal said he campaigned during the Lok Sabha polls to 'save' the country.

"I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship," he said.

Kejriwal asserted that all exit polls predicting a third term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre were 'fake'.