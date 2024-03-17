Lok Sabha polls: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

The Lok Sabha elections in the Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25. Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha constituencies. All of these seven seats will go for election on May 25 which will be the second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
With 13,637 polling stations spread across the capital, Delhi has around 1.5 crore eligible voters, including 80 lakh male and 67 lakh female voters. Delhi also has around 1200 electors of third gender.
The results will be declared on June 4.
Delhi is politically unique state in the sense that it gives totally opposite verdicts in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP sweeped Delhi courting all the seven constituencies.
Harsh Vardhan won from the Chandni Chowk constituency while Meenakshi Lekhi emerged triumphant from New Delhi. Long time Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit tasted defeat at the hands of popular Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari from the Northeast Delhi while cricketer Gautam Gambhir won the Parliament membership from East Delhi.
Hans Raj, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma won the remaining three seats to hand BJP a clean sweep in the capital.
Even though BJP won all seats in Lok Sabha polls, in the Assembly elections that followed AAP won by a landslide.
This time around, BJP has replaced all its MPs except Manoj Tiwari.
(Published 17 March 2024, 11:14 IST)