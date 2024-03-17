Lok Sabha polls: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

The Lok Sabha elections in the Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25. Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha constituencies. All of these seven seats will go for election on May 25 which will be the second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

With 13,637 polling stations spread across the capital, Delhi has around 1.5 crore eligible voters, including 80 lakh male and 67 lakh female voters. Delhi also has around 1200 electors of third gender.

The results will be declared on June 4.

Delhi is politically unique state in the sense that it gives totally opposite verdicts in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP sweeped Delhi courting all the seven constituencies.