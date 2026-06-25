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Losing the river: Families stare into uncertainty as 'encroachments' in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar razed

The DDA carried out a demolition drive in the Yamuna Bazar area after issuing notices asking residents inhabiting settlements to vacate the protected Yamuna floodplain.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsDelhiEncroachments

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