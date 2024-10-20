Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Loud blast near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini; bomb squad on site

A bomb squad and a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the explosion that was reported around 7.50 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 04:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 04:19 IST
India NewsDelhiblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us