Low supply, high cost of greens sends kitchen budget in tailspin for Delhiites

New Delhi: Crop damage in states like Himachal Pradesh due to delayed rain has sent prices of vegetables skyrocketing in the national capital, with consumers forced to buy daily items such as tomatoes at double the price.

Prices of kitchen staples like potatoes, onion, and tomatoes as well as green vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and those in the gourd family have particularly soared, vendors in the wholesale markets said.

"Currently, the wholesale price of tomatoes is around 50 to 60 rupees per kg. The local variety is selling for 1,200 rupees per 28 kilograms (1 crate), and the hybrid variety for 1,400 to 1,700 rupees. Earlier these used to sell for around 25-30 rupees," Sanjay Bhagat, a trader in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, said.