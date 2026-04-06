<p>New Delhi: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> supply crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia has severely affected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant-workers">migrant workers</a> in the national capital, prompting large numbers of them to return to their native places.</p><p>Delays in LPG cylinder deliveries and skyrocketing prices in the black market have forced these poor workers to leave the city. </p><p>Many say they may return to Delhi once the situation normalises, while others remain skeptical about coming back.</p><p>New <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>, Anand Vihar, and Nizamuddin are the three major railway stations that receive the maximum number of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. </p><p>For the past two weeks, hundreds of number of migrant workers have been rushing to these stations to catch trains to their natives.</p><p>These stations are also witnessing the highest footfall of returning migrants.</p><p>"I am a painter. Though I earn Rs 400 daily, the non-availability of LPG is a big problem. We depend on 5 kg cylinders for cooking, but they are hardly available now,” says Paltu Ram from Bhagalpur in Bihar.</p><p>Ram, who works in Munirka, was heading to New Delhi railway station to catch a train. </p><p>He said he wants to return to Delhi once the situation normalises.</p>.West Asia conflict | Migrant workers in Bengaluru fret over 'chota' cylinders.<p>Most migrant workers rely on 5 kg LPG cylinders, which are available with LPG retail distributors without requiring a formal LPG connection.</p><p>Besides the short supply of these 5 kg cylinders, black marketing has become a major blow to migrant workers.</p><p>The same is the case with Pinki Yadav, a housemaid working in Vasant Vihar. “We four family members live in a slum cluster. We depend on LPG for cooking. However, the short supply is forcing us to go back to our village in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh."</p><p>Many migrants also say that electric cookers or induction cookers are costly, and they are not used to cooking with them. They feel more comfortable with LPG for cooking.</p><p>As restaurants have reduced operations due to irregular gas supply, a large number of workers employed in restaurants and eateries are also facing uncertainty and heading back to their villages.</p><p>Chotu Ram, a native of Araria in Bihar, who works at a roadside eatery in Malaviya Nagar, said his owner shut down the shop temporarily and asked the workers to go home and return once the situation normalises.</p><p> “So I am going to Anand Vihar to catch a train,” he said, adding that he can find jobs in the agricultural fields back home.</p><p>The shutting down of roadside eateries, which provide cheap food to migrant workers, has also a major problem to them. </p><p>With eateries closed or raising prices, migrants now have to spend more on food. </p><p>However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday stated that domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since 1 March 2026. </p><p>The ministry also said it has organised awareness camps for 5 kg cylinders across the country, where over 6,700 cylinders have been sold.</p>