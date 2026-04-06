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LPG supply crisis: Migrant workers in Delhi return to native places

New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Nizamuddin are the three major railway stations that receive the maximum number of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsDelhimigrant workersLPGWest Asia

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