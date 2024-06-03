Lt Governor V K Saxena sends Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation to President

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has forwarded the resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand to the President following the recommendation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

In his only official communication during the period when he was out on interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Kejriwal recommended the acceptance of Anand's resignation, they said.

"The LG has forwarded the resignation to the President of India for consideration, as required by law," an official said.