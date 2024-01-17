JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Mahua Moitra gets fresh notice to vacate govt accommodation in Delhi

The TMC leader was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment for the government accommodation was cancelled.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 05:08 IST

Follow Us

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has received a fresh notice to vacate her government allotted accommodation in New Delhi, ANI reported.

The notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates reads "The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971..."

The notice was from the Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates.

The notice was from the Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates.

Credit: X/@ANI

The Directorate of Estates on Tuesday had issued a notice to evict the former TMC MP, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month, from her government bungalow, PTI said citing sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 05:08 IST)
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsTMCMahua Moitra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT