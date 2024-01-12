Major reshuffle in Delhi Police as 11 special commissioners and 16 DCPs are transferred

Special CP Madhup Tiwari (1995-batch IPS) will head Law and Order Zone II, while Special CP Sagarpreet Hooda (1997-batch IPS) has been shifted to PCR (communications) and given an additional charge of Perception Management and Media Cell Division.

Special CP (1996-batch IPS) Shalini Singh has been shifted to the Crime unit and Special CP RP Upadhayay (1991-batch IPS) will head the Special Cell.

Special CP Virender Singh (1991-batch IPS) has been transferred to the Licensing unit and Special CP K Jagadesan (1998-batch IPS) has been given the charge to head Traffic Zone I.

Special CP Chhaya Sharma (1999-batch IPS), who is heading the Training Division, has been given the additional charge of SPUWAC (Special Police Unit For Women & Children) and SPUNER (Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region).

The Lt Governor has also transferred 16 deputy commissioners of police-rank officers. DCP Usha Rangnani (2011-batch IPS) has been transferred to Airport unit, Ingit Pratap Singh (2011-batch IPS) to Vigilance unit, Pranav Tayal (2011-batch IPS) to Special Branch with additional charge of Tech and PI unit.

Sanjay Kumar Sain (2011-batch IPS) to Crime Branch, Manoj C (2011-batch IPS) to Special Cell, Guguloth Amrutha (2011-batch IPS) to EOW, Deotosh Kumar Surendra (2011-batch IPS) to Headquarter II with additional charge of Headquarter III.

M Harsha Vardhan (2012-batch IPS) has been transferred to Central district, Devesh Kumar Malha (2012-batch IPS) to New Delhi district, Rohit Meena (2012-batch IPS) to Southwest district and Rakesh Paweriya (2012-batch IPS) to Crime.

Apoorva Gupta (2013-batch IPS) has been transferred to East district, Surendra Chaudhary (2013-batch IPS) to Shahdara district, Ankit Kumar Singh (2013-batch IPS) to Dwarka district.

Two (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Police Service (DANIPS) officers – 2009-batch Kamalpal Singh and 2010-batch Patel Aalap Mansukh – have been transferred to Railways and Security units respectively.