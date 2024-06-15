Home
Maliwal assault case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 07:16 IST
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22 in the assault case of AAP MP and former Delhi Women's Commission head Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days' judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

Published 15 June 2024, 07:16 IST
