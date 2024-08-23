Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police urges SC to reject accused Bibhav Kumar's bail plea

"The present case is a case pertaining to a brutal assault on a sitting Member of Parliament by influential ex-officer pertaining to the Chief Minister's residence wherein the occurrence of incidence is also at the residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi...and such an incident has had a grave impact on the minds of general public and any adjudication in the said case will have cascading effect on the minds of general public," said an affidavit filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena.