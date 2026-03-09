Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS Chairman, seeks discussion on India's energy security amid West Asia conflict

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Monday shot off a letter to Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking a discussion on India’s energy security against the backdrop of West Asia situation even as his Lok Sabha counterpart Rahul Gandhi claimed that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-oppn-mps-stage-protest-in-parliament-complex-demanding-full-fledged-debate-3924860">"scared" government will not allow any debate</a> because it would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "blackmailed" and "compromised".</p><p>Kharge raised the demand first in Rajya Sabha and followed it up with a letter on his demand for a short duration discussion on 'Emerging Challenges for India's Energy Security', while recalling that the Chairman has indicated that he would get back to the Opposition on their demand.</p>.Ruckus in Parliament as Oppn seeks immediate debate on West Asia crisis.<p>"In view of the urgency and national importance of the issue, I would respectfully request that the matter may kindly be taken up at the earliest," he wrote in the letter. In his intervention during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, he said the rapidly changing geopolitical situation in West Asia is no longer confined to that region alone and is now affecting India’s energy security. </p><p>"It is also impacting India’s image and credibility. India meets nearly 55% of its crude oil requirements through imports from West Asia. Any escalation of conflict will have a direct impact on the economic stability of our country. Nearly one crore Indians work in that region, and their safety and livelihoods depend on the stability there," he said.</p>.West Asia conflict | Oppn MPs stage protest in Parliament complex demanding full-fledged debate.<p>"India receives about 51 billion US dollars in remittances every year from the Gulf countries, which is the lifeline for millions of Indian families. The impact of developments there has already begun to be felt in India. The price of cooking gas cylinders has increased by about Rs 60...This burden has fallen on poor families," he said.</p><p>Insisting that the entire Opposition needs a discussion on the issue, Rahul told reporters that the situation in West Asia was important and referred to rising fuel prices and economic devastation caused by the military confrontation in the region following US-Israel's attack on Iran.</p><p>His remarks came as the government attacked the Opposition for its protest demanding a discussion on West Asia when the latter's notice seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker was on Monday's agenda.</p><p>"This (West Asia) is an issue concerning the people. We consider it important and we want a discussion on it. After that, the motion regarding the Speaker, we will discuss it. There is no problem. But they do not want to discuss it (West Asia), because other matters will come out during that discussion. The Prime Minister’s position will come out, questions will arise about how the Prime Minister has compromised and how he is being blackmailed. That is why they do not want to discuss it," he said.</p><p>He alleged that the Prime Minister "ran away" from Parliament House and "will not be able to come inside now". He added, "I am telling you. Just watch — he will not be able to come inside."</p><p>On a question regarding senior BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing Lok Sabha proceedings, talking about the economic loss incurred due to disruptions, Rahul said, "what about the loss caused by what is happening in West Asia? How many rupees will that cost us? This is the central issue. A kind of paradigm shift is taking place there, and it is going to cause tremendous damage to our economy. </p><p>Pal had said that the Opposition was wasting taxpayers' money -- Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, Rs 1.5 crore for an hour and around Rs 9 crore per day -- by holding the House "hostage".</p><p>"You have already seen what has happened in the stock market. Narendra Modi has signed the US deal, so the country is going to suffer a very severe blow. So what is the problem in having a discussion on that? That is all we are asking. After that we will discuss the other issues," Rahul added.</p>