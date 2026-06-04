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Malviya Nagar fire | Armed with ‘Delhi mai sab chalta hai’ attitude, owner drove past blaze site, ‘uncooperative’ during investigation

Armed with a 'Delhi me sab chalta hai' attitude (everything works in Delhi), the owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel repeated the very same lines when confronted about major violations by the police.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsDelhiFireSafety

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