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Malviya Nagar fire: MCD to start 'sealing' unauthorised commercial premises

In this case, permission for six rooms had been granted, but operations were found to be running on a much larger scale.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsDelhiFirePoliceMCDFire injuryMunicipal

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