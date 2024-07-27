Mamata storms out of NITI Aayog meet, says 'stopped from speaking after 5 minutes'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out of the NITI Aayog meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, alleging that she was stopped from speaking only after five minutes while Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes.
"I have come out boycotting the meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak, CMs of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes," the Bengal CM told media persons.
"This is unfair. From the opposition side, only I am representing here, and attending this meeting because of the greater interest that cooperative federalism should be strengthened," the TMC supremo added.
Mamata slammed the Union Budget 2024-25 and also batted for bringing back the Planning Commission, saying, "Even Budget also... this is political biased Budget. I said why are you discriminating against other states. NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring back Planning Commission,"
Published 27 July 2024, 07:03 IST