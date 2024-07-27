Mamata storms out of NITI Aayog meet, says 'stopped from speaking after 5 minutes'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out of the NITI Aayog meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, alleging that she was stopped from speaking only after five minutes while Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes.

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak, CMs of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes," the Bengal CM told media persons.