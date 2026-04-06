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Delhi Assembly security breach | Man arrested for ramming car inside premises, placing bouquet outside speaker's office

The police have also recovered a Tata Sierra car with UP registration number.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Assembly

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