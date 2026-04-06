<p>Delhi Police have arrested the man who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/unidentified-car-breaches-security-forcefully-enters-delhi-assembly-premises-races-away-minutes-after-3957770">broke through Gate No. 2</a> of the Delhi Assembly and placed a bouquet outside the Speaker's office on Monday, new agency <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>The police have also recovered a Tata Sierra car with UP registration number. </p><p>The CRPF was deployed for security at the VIP gate. Police said that no bomb-like object was found.</p><p>At around 2 pm on Monday, an SUV driven by a masked man forced its way through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises and the driver had escaped from the same route after placing a flower bouquet. </p>.Arvind Kejriwal appears in Delhi High Court seeking recusal of Justice Sharma in liquor policy case.<p>"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before rushing out in his vehicle," said a Delhi Secretariat official.</p><p>The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.</p>