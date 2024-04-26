Man arrested from Delhi airport for posing as pilot

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a pilot of an airline from the IGI Airport, police said on Friday.

According to police, they spotted a man wearing the uniform of an airline and wandering in the Metro Skywalk area on Thursday.

"He presented himself as a pilot of an airline to CISF personnel, he displayed an ID card hanging from his neck. The staff noticed something wrong and upon interception was identified as Sangeet Singh, of Noida," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.