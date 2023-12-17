Man arrested in Delhi for killing 60-year-old landlady, hiding her body in bed box

For the last two years, he had no employment, and had taken money from his father, who lives in Aligarh, by telling him that he was studying in Germany, Tirkey said. He added that his father had to sell a piece of land to arrange the money.

He had moved into Devi's house in Nand Nagri as a tenant in 2019 and they eventually became friends, police said and added that they had 'physical relations'.

In 2021, Devender met another woman who was also a tenant of Devi, they said and added that Devi gave rooms on rent at a building owned by her. Devender had told the other woman that he was working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and could get her brother a job at the agency, police said.