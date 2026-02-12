<p>New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested in southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s Dwarka for allegedly stealing two-wheelers to use them for seeking employment on app-based delivery platforms, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The accused, identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, allegedly stole motorcycles and scooters because he did not own a vehicle. According to the police, Kumar wanted to register himself on delivery and transport applications to earn a livelihood, they said.</p>.Heavily intoxicated foreign man in Delhi cuts himself with knife demanding free hotel stay for nearly a month.<p>Based on the CCTV footage from Dwarka and adjoining areas, the police laid a trap and apprehended him near Uttam Nagar on February 9. A stolen motorcycle and a scooter were recovered from his possession, the police said.</p><p>With his arrest, two cases of motor vehicle theft registered at Chhawla and Bindapur police stations have been solved, they added.</p>