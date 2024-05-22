Man behind graffiti targeting Kejriwal captured in CCTV cameras: Delhi Police

He said the police collected the footage from the Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations on Tuesday.

The police officer said pictures of certain messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91".

One of the graffiti inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91"

The officer said the person, Ankit Goel, whose Instagram account has been used for sharing the pictures of the graffiti, is being searched.

It is suspected Goel scribbled the graffiti and posted pictures of those on his account for fame but the actual reason will be known once he is interrogated, the officer added.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP of being behind the graffiti and sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue.