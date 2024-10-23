Home
Man climbs high-voltage electricity pole in Delhi's Shahdara, rescued

A police official said that in initial investigation the man was found not mentally stable and a psychiatrist has been called in for consultations.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:41 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:41 IST
