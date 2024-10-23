Man climbs high-voltage electricity pole in Delhi's Shahdara, rescued

<p>New Delhi: A 40-year-old man with mental disabilities climbed a high-voltage electricity pole in the Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>They said Madhusudan Vishwas was safely rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).</p>.<p>A DFS official said, "We received a call regarding a person climbing a high-voltage electricity pole at 10.30 am. We sent a rescue team immediately to the spot. Our team rescued him and safely brought him down. He was handed over to the police." </p><p>A police official said that in initial investigation the man was found not mentally stable and a psychiatrist has been called in for consultations.</p>