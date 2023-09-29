Home
Man found hanging from tree in Delhi park

There were injury marks on the body and a case of murder has been registered.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 10:42 IST

A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday, police said.

There were injury marks on the body and a case of murder has been registered, they said.

"We received information about a body hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor. Investigations suggested that there were injury marks on the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

"It seems that someone killed the man and hanged his body. We are checking CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon," he added.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused, the police said.

(Published 29 September 2023, 10:42 IST)
