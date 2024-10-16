Home
delhi

Man held for killing partner in southeast Delhi

The accused, Toffique, was out on bail in murder and attempt to murder cases. He was arrested from Haryana's Mewat area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:11 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 11:11 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

