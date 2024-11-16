Man killed after his uncle confronts two brothers for harassing girl in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Two brothers were arrested for stabbing a 28-year-old man when his uncle objected to them harassing a girl near his house in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Manish alias Rahul, who was stabbed in the neck, succumbed during treatment at GTB Hospital earlier today, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place near Annapurna restaurant, Murga Market, Sunder Nagari on Friday evening. Manish's uncle Krishna Kumar informed police that Salman and his brother Arbaz were harassing a girl near his house when he intervened and asked them to leave, a police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru man kills son for 'lagging in studies, not attending classes' .<p>After about half an hour, Kumar, who works as a cable operator, got to know that the two men were quarrelling with his nephew Manish, the officer added.</p>.<p>Upon reaching the spot, he saw Salman stabbing Manish with a sharp weapon on the right side of his neck as Arbaz gripped him in his clutches. The accused fled from the spot after stabbing Manish, he said.</p>.<p>An FIR under relevant sections has was registered and an investigation was launched into the matter.</p>.<p>On Saturday morning, both the accused were arrested and the weapon of offence was also recovered, the officer said.</p>.<p>However, police did not clarify if the victim was present during the altercation between his uncle and the two brothers.</p>.<p>Police said that Salman runs a tea stall and Arbaz is a labourer by profession.</p>.<p>Further investigations were underway.</p>