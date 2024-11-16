Home
Man killed after his uncle confronts two brothers for harassing girl in Delhi

The incident took place near Annapurna restaurant, Murga Market, Sunder Nagari on Friday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:03 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

