Man preparing for competitive exams beaten to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A man preparing for competitive exams was beaten to death by an acquaintance in the Dwarka area here following a dispute, police said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old accused identified as Gaurav has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in a hotel room in Mohan Garden, they said.

The victim, Pawan, stayed in Mohan Garden and was preparing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, police said.