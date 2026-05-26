Man suffers serious burn injuries after PNG pipeline blast triggers fire in west Delhi house

<p>New Delhi: A 42-year-old man sustained serious burn injuries after a PNG pipeline blast triggered a fire at a house in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident was reported from a ground-plus-three-storey residential building.</p>.<p>"We received a call regarding the fire at 10.20 pm on Monday. Two water tenders and one water bowser were rushed to the spot. The blaze was caused due to a blast in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/png">piped natural gas (PNG)</a> pipeline, following which the fire spread across parts of the building," the officer said.</p>.Senior citizen charred to death in Bengaluru after EV catches fire during charging.<p>He said firefighters rescued a man who had suffered sever burn injuries in the incident and shifted him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.</p>.<p>The injured was identified as Vijay Kumar (42), who sustained nearly 85 per cent burn injuries, he added.</p>.<p>Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the PNG pipeline blast. </p>