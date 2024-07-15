Massive fire at cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, adjoining shops gutted

Two brothers Amar Preet Singh and Suman Jeet Singh, who have three shops on first and second floors, had shut down their shops at 9:30 pm and went home, a police officer said.

At about 11:30 pm, they were informed by some locals regarding the fire in their shops, after which they alerted the Pandav Nagar police station, the officer said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

The fire erupted in the cafe on the ground floor and spread to the remaining two floors, he added.

The officer further said the fire is now under control but is yet to be doused completely, adding that the cause of fire has not been ascertained so far.