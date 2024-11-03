Home
Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 34 fire tenders rushed in

No one has been injured in the blaze and an operation to douse the fire is underway, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 22:32 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 22:32 IST
