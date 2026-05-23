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MCD cancels Nehru Hill Park allotment for Eid amid 'goat market' dispute

The official order stated that 'activities' were being carried out at the site in violation of the conditions of the permission granted.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsDelhiEidMCD

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