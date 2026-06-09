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Meenakshi Natarajan nomination row: Congress leaders denied entry into EC office, stage sit-in protest

The leaders were told they were not allowed, saying they had no permission.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsElection Commission

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