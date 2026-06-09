Meenakshi Natarajan nomination row: Congress leaders denied entry into EC office, stage sit-in protest

<p>Congress leaders Tuesday staged a sit-in protest in front of the Election Commission office in Delhi after they were not allowed inside. </p><p>The leaders including KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel and others had reached the poll body office over the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh. </p>.<p>The leaders were denied entry into the EC office, saying they had no permission. </p><p>However, EC later agreed to meet the Congress delegation at 12 pm on Wednesday.</p><p>Earlier, an MP Assembly official told PTI that Natarajan's nomination was rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds of "hiding information about a case".</p><p>A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.</p>