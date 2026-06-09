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Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS polls nomination rejection: Rahul Gandhi wanted to join Congress leaders’ protest at EC office

Venugopal received a call from Rahul, who asked about joining the protest.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 17:10 IST
CongressRahul GandhiDelhiIndian PoliticsElection Commission

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