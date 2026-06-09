Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS polls nomination rejection: Rahul Gandhi wanted to join Congress leaders’ protest at EC office

<p>New Delhi: As senior leaders sat on an impromptu protest in front of the Election Commission here, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal that he intends to join their protest.</p><p>In the midst of the sit-in over not being allowed inside EC office to submit a memorandum on the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, Venugopal received a call from Rahul, who asked about joining the protest.</p>.Rajya Sabha elections: BJP move puts Congress seats at risk in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand.<p>Venugopal was heard telling Rahul over phone, “we are sitting here” and after a gap, he told senior leader Sachin Pilot that “Rahul-ji wants to come”. However, Venugopal then advised Rahul, “no, please wait there.”</p><p>Venugopal and other leaders Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, Deepa Dasmunsi, Pilot and Manoj Tyagi were initially not allowed by the security to go inside ‘Nirvachan Sadan’ to meet the EC and submit the memorandum.</p><p>This led to the leaders sitting in protest. However after a while the EC informed the leaders through an official that a delegation could meet the poll body on Wednesday and that two leaders could go inside and hand over the memorandum. Venugopal and Baghel then went inside and handed over the memorandum. </p>