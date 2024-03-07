Mere acquittal in cruelty case no ground to grant divorce: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that mere acquittal of a person in a criminal case cannot be a ground for granting divorce and dismissed a man's plea seeking a decree of divorce in his favour, claiming that his wife committed cruelty on him.

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said the man's acquittal in a criminal case in a trial court does not wash away the cruelty committed by him of being involved with another woman during the subsistence of his marriage with his estranged wife.

"Marital bonds are delicate emotional human relationships and the involvement of any third person could result in a complete collapse of trust, faith and tranquillity. Any sort of influence by a third person can just be a silent destroyer of the bond, leading to prolonged irreconcilable differences," the bench said.

It added that such relations eventually become a ticking time bomb, where feelings of anguish, despair, rejection and disappointment get trapped and post explosion, the shrapnel of these suppressed feelings causes injury to everyone involved, whether directly or indirectly.