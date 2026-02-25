Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Mere breakup not enough for abetment to suicide: Delhi HC

Granting bail to the accused, the court observed that the instigation should be of such a nature that leaves the deceased with no option but to commit suicide.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsDelhiSuicideDelhi High CourtBreakup

Follow us on :

Follow Us