Met office predicts light rain for Delhi on Independence Day

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. It has also forecast very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places. For Tuesday, the Met office has predicted very light rain or thundershowers towards the evening with the minimum temperature expected to hover in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 34 degrees Celsius range.