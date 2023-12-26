MHA notifies to enforce provision of J&K Reorganisation (Amendment), Reservation Acts

According to two separate official notifications, the Ministry of Home Affairs has fixed December 26 as the date from which the two laws have come into effect in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In exercise of the powers conferred sub section (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023 (34 of 2023), the central government hereby appoints the 26th day of December 2023 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," one the notifications said.