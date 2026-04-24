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MIB blocked release of 'Lawrence of Punjab' docuseries, Delhi High Court told

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a petition by Bishnoi against the release of 'Lawrence of Punjab' on Zee5.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsDelhiLawrence BishnoiDelhi High Court

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