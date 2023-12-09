Milk bank, AI-driven civic monitoring system, among proposals in MCD 2024-25 Budget

"Construction of multi-level parking facilities is underway in Punjabi Bagh for 225 cars, GK-I market for 399 cars, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar for 81 cars, Shiva Market for 500 cars, Gandhi Maidan for 2,338 cars, Qutub Road for 174 cars, Nigam Bodh for 95 cars, and Bagh Diwar Market, Fatehpuri, for 196 cars. These will be completed in this financial year," it said.